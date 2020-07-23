EUR/GBP taking on the highs as GBP outlook troubled

EUR/GBP bulls in charge, taking on supply territories with robustness. GBP outlook is not favourable for deeper corrections in the cross. EUR/GBP is back to test the day’s highs and an area of supply …
