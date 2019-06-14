EUR/USD is sitting on the 100-day moving average (MA) support of 1.1270 with investors awaiting the release of China’s industrial production and retail sales data for May. The pair closed below 1.1283 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/GBP technical analysis: Choppy inside symmetrical triangle - June 14, 2019
- EUR/USD flirts with 100-day MA support ahead of China data - June 14, 2019
- EUR/USD retreats below 1.1300 but still could post its first monthly gain - June 13, 2019