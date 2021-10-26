The euro edges up after hitting fresh lows at 0.8400. The pair remains weak, weighed by BoE tightening expectations. EUR/GBP: Attention to the 2019 low ar 0.8239 – Commerzbank. The euro has trimmed …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/GBP ticks up from 20-month lows at 0.8400 - October 26, 2021
- USD/JPY consolidates above 114.00 with upside attempts capped at 114.30 - October 26, 2021
- AUD/USD retreats from 0.7520 as US T-bond yields rise - October 26, 2021