GBP/USD is trading well bid below 1.2250 in the European session on Monday. The pair is underpinned by a broadly weaker US Dollar and upbeat UK GDP data released on Friday. Attention shifts toward the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD will have to extend gains in the near term to solidify chances of the rally extending – Scotiabank - November 14, 2023
- PKR exchange rate today to USD, EUR, GBP, AED, SAR, AUD - November 14, 2023
- EUR/USD: Weekly Forecast 12Th November – 18Th November - November 14, 2023