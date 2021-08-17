EUR/GBP wobbles around 0.8500 ahead of Eurozone GDP, UK employment

EUR/GBP bulls pause after three-day uptrend, ahead of the key data. Sour sentiment, Brexit and a light calendar offered sluggish start to the week. EU GDP, jobs report seems less worrisome than the UK …
