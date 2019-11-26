EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, within familiar ranges. US and Chinese officials held a phone call and are making progress. Fed Chair Powell sees the US economy as “glass more than half full.” GBP/USD …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/JPY Analysis: could trade sideways - November 26, 2019
- FxWirePro: Trade-negotiation Weighs Low IV Scenarios in EUR/USD – Spotlight on Options Trades - November 26, 2019
- EUR/USD Forecast: Testing Big Figure - November 26, 2019