EUR/JPY from 2-week lows to 4-day highs, tests 122.00

EUR/USD has been rising extends its gains beyond 1.1300 after both French and German purchasing managers’ indices have come out above expectations. Intensifying US-Iranian tensions are eyed as well. …
