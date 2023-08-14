EUR/JPY surged to nearly 160. Economists at Société Générale expect the pair to turn back lower. Since start-August, EUR/USD has been stuck below 1.10, and a last 25 bps hike to 4% is expected next …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD breaks below 1.0900, falling to one-month lows - August 14, 2023
- EUR/JPY: Gains seem likely to reverse – SocGen - August 14, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Selling picks up in a risk-averse environment - August 14, 2023