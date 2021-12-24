EUR/USD holds onto the monthly trading range, around the upper end of a symmetrical triangle during Friday’s quiet Asian session. The major currency pair steps back from 200-EMA and the stated monthly …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Bears looking for a restest of 129 the figure - December 23, 2021
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Upside remains capped below 1.1350 key hurdle - December 23, 2021
- EUR/USD: “At an exciting juncture” - December 23, 2021