EUR/JPY is holding tight in bullish territory for the open. EUR/JPY bulls seeking a discount from a healthy correction. EUR/JPY is consolidating a bullish impulse and the focus is on a correction …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls eye a break above 131 the figure - January 2, 2022
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls need validation from 1.1385 - January 2, 2022
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls looking for a fresh corrective high into the 1.36s - January 2, 2022