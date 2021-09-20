EUR/JPY Price Analysis: EUR/JPY reach a fresh monthly low at 128.14

EUR/JPY has been falling for six days in a row. EUR/JPY prints a fresh monthly low at 128.14. A death-cross pattern in the daily chart threatens to push the price beneath 127.92, with a target of 125.
