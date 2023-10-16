EUR/JPY regains some composure and manages to leave behind a two-day negative streak at the beginning of the week. The acceleration of the rebound is expected to put the September high of 158.65 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Firm resistance remains around 158.60 - October 16, 2023
- EUR/USD: Significant gains will be hard to come by at the moment – Scotiabank - October 16, 2023
- EUR/PLN: Zloty should continue to strengthen further in the near-term – MUFG - October 16, 2023