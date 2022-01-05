That said, the next resistance emerges at the so far YTD high at 131.49 (January 4) before a Fibo level at 132.17. While above the 200-day SMA, today at 130.51, the outlook for EUR/JPY should point to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Initial resistance turned up at 131.50 - January 5, 2022
- EUR/USD Forex Signal: Bears Compressing Price Down to $1.1260 Area - January 5, 2022
- Explainer: Why EUR/USD could tumble before rebounding, the technical and fundamental angles - January 5, 2022