EUR/JPY prints new yearly highs in levels just shy of 161.00 the figure at the beginning of the week. Further upside appears well on the cards for the cross in the short-term horizon. Against that, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Next target now emerges at 170.00 - November 6, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Buyers aim to test the 1.0800 mark - November 6, 2023
- EUR/USD: Only limited scope for countertrend corrections – Scotiabank - November 6, 2023