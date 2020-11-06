EUR/JPY has erased early gains to trade near 122.27, the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the rally from 114.40 to 127.07. The support could be breached as the long upper shadows attached to the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Probes Fibonacci support - November 5, 2020
- EUR/USD Forecast: Technically Bullish, May Advance Well Above The 1.1900 Threshold - November 5, 2020
- EUR/USD is on the bid as the US dollar slides during a dovish Fed presser - November 5, 2020