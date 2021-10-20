EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Refreshes four-month high on the way to 133.70 hurdle

EUR/JPY prints 0.15% intraday gains despite recently easing from the highest levels since June 16 to 133.25 during early Wednesday. The cross-currency pair pierced a broad horizontal area from early …
