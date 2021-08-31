EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Struggles on the way to 130.00

EUR/JPY eases from a three-day top to 129.68 amid a quiet Asian session on Tuesday. In doing so, the cross-currency pair fades upside momentum after rising for two consecutive days. However a clear …
