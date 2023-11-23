The EUR/JPY rose a decent 0.19% yet remains well below the latest cycle and a year-to-date (YTD) high at 164.30 on Thursday. At the time of writing, the pair exchanges hands at 163.09 amid thin …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forex Signal: Temporary Pullback - November 23, 2023
- EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Surpasses the Tenkan-Sen, hovers around 163.00 - November 23, 2023
- EUR/USD eking out a small gain in quiet Thursday trading - November 23, 2023