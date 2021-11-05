EUR/JPY Price Analysis: The 131.00 area holds the downside… for now

EUR/JPY remains on the defensive around 131.50. Immediate contention appears at recent lows around 131.00. EUR/JPY recorded new 3-week lows near 131.00 on Thursday. In spite of the subsequent bounce …
