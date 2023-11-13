Further upside appears well on the cards for the cross in the short-term horizon. Against that, the surpass of the 2023 high of 162.36 (November 9) is expected to face the next significant resistance …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/JPY Price Analysis: There is still room for further upside - November 13, 2023
- Pound Sterling Today: UK Wages Data Pivotal For Near-Term GBP Moves Vs EUR, USD - November 13, 2023
- Euro (EUR) Latest: Heavyweight Data and Fed Chatter to Direct EUR/USD This Week - November 13, 2023