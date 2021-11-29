EUR/JPY probes key support at 127.94/50 below which lies the 125.67 mark – Commerzbank

EUR/JPY is weighing on the 127.94/50 support zone. A break below here would open up the 200-week moving average at 125.67, Axel Rudolph, Senior FICC Technical Analyst at Commerzbank, reports. “EUR/JPY …
