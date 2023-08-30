The Euro (EUR) appreciated against the Japanese Yen (JPY) on Wednesday, courtesy of elevated inflation in Germany putting into the table higher rates in the Eurozone (EU), while the Bank of Japan (BoJ …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/JPY surged to new YTD highs on high HICP in Germany; EU’s inflation in focus - August 30, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: More gains likely while above 1.0895 - August 30, 2023
- EUR/USD: Euro rides high on US economic missteps, hovers around 100-DMA - August 30, 2023