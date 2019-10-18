EUR/USD closed well above Sept. 13’s high of 1.1110 on Thursday, invalidating the bearish lower highs setup. EUR charted multiple lower highs and lower lows in the 3 mos to Oct. 1. The pair has …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Volatility Assessment Ahead Of Brexit Deal Vote | GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP - October 17, 2019
- EUR/JPY technical analysis: Bulls hunting down the 200-DMA - October 17, 2019
- Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Soars Through Resistance- Breakout Targets - October 17, 2019