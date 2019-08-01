EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1000, the lowest in over two years. The Fed’s reluctance to signal further cuts and its upbeat outlook has sent the dollar higher. EZ manufacturing PMIs met expectations …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/JPY Technical Analysis: Daily gains limited by the 10-day SMA near 120.80
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1000, the lowest in over two years. The Fed’s reluctance to signal further cuts and its upbeat outlook has sent the dollar higher. EZ manufacturing PMIs met expectations …