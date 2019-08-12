EUR/USD is mildly bid around 1.12 at press time, but the outlook remains neutral with the pair still trapped in a pennant pattern. Pennants are considered as continuation setups. GBP/USD has opened a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD to depreciate to 1.0800 by end-2019 – Westpac - August 11, 2019
- EUR/JPY technical analysis: Defends 118, but bias remains bearish - August 11, 2019
- USD/CNH technical analysis: Buyers keep lurking around 1-year old resistance-turned-support - August 11, 2019