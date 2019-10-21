EUR/JPY Technical Analysis: The cross now targets the 200-day SMA above 122.00

EUR/USD is trading around 1.1150, holding onto gains. The common currency was swept higher with Brexit optimism and after China said concrete progress with the US. The USD remains on the back foot.
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
