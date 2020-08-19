Economists at Credit Suisse expect the 20 August Norges Bank meeting to drive a hawkish repricing of monetary policy expectations, with positive implications for NOK. In particular, they see potential …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/NOK to dip toward 10.40 on a Norges Bank hawkish statement – Credit Suisse - August 19, 2020
- USD/CNY to move toward July 2019 low at 6.8242 – Credit Suisse - August 19, 2020
- GBP/USD holds steady near multi-month tops, around mid-1.3200s post-UK CPI - August 19, 2020