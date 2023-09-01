The EUR/SEK pair edges higher for the third straight day on Friday and touches a three-day high level of 11.8978 during the Asian session, albeit lacks bullish conviction.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/SEK Price Analysis: Traders seem non-committed above 11.80 amid mixed technical setup - September 1, 2023
- EUR/USD nears 1.0800 as EU inflation lures ECB doves, US NFP eyed - August 31, 2023
- Natural Gas Price Analysis: XNG/USD grinds at multi-day top, focus on $3.05 and US employment data - August 31, 2023