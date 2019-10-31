While the Euro to US Dollar (EUR/USD) exchange rate has seen notable gains this week so far, the pair has slipped from its best levels today as investors are hesitant to keep buying the Euro amid a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Easing from monthly highs - October 31, 2019
- EUR to USD Exchange Rate Slips from Highs as Eurozone Data Continues to Paint Uncertain Picture - October 31, 2019
- EUR/USD: FOMC Statement and Federal Funds Rate - October 31, 2019