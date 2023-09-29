EUR/USD gathered recovery momentum and registered gains on Thursday before continuing to stretch higher toward 1.0600 on Friday. Economists at ING analyze the pair’s outlook.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: 1.0500 to be retested soon – ING - September 29, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Buyers could remain interested if Euro clears 1.0600 - September 29, 2023
- Euro To Dollar Forecast: Slide To 1.0200 If US Bond Yields Hits 5% - September 29, 2023