The Euro story looks weak and EUR/USD will only rally if the US story is weak enough to trigger some clear bullish flattening of the US yield curve. That scenario looks premature. The baseline may be …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: 1.0650 seems the risk today – ING - November 7, 2023
- USD/SEK to correct lower towards support at the 200-DMA just below 10.70 – MUFG - November 7, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Aims to break below the major level at 1.0700 - November 7, 2023