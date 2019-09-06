EUR/USD 1.1085 is the Last Line of Resistance Before the Further Bounce Up

EUR/USD is trading below 1.1050, steady. German industrial production disappointed with a drop of 0.6%. The focus shifts to the all-important Non-Farm Payrolls out as the market mood remains upbeat …
