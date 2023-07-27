We do not have a strong conviction call on EUR/USD today but would say 1.1150 looks good intra-day resistance and 1.1000/1020 is now the lower end of the near-term trading range.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: 1.1150 looks good intra-day resistance – ING - July 27, 2023
- EUR/USD: A breakdown of 1.1000 appears not favoured – UOB - July 27, 2023
- EUR/DKK to keep inching higher and round up to 7.46 around the turn of the year – ING - July 27, 2023