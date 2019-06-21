EUR/USD has been rising and tops 1.1300 after both French and German purchasing managers’ indices have come out above expectations. Intensifying US-Iranian tensions are eyed as well. GBP/USD has been …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/USD: 1.1260 should start a new upswing, towards 1.1350
EUR/USD has been rising and tops 1.1300 after both French and German purchasing managers’ indices have come out above expectations. Intensifying US-Iranian tensions are eyed as well. GBP/USD has been …