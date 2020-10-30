EUR/USD 1.1612 is the next reference to the downside and has to hold going into the weekend

EUR/USD is edging higher toward 1.17 after French GDP beat estimates and ahead of eurozone growth and inflation figures. The euro was hit by the dovish ECB decision and lockdowns in Germany and France …
