EUR/USD extends losses below 1.18 Deeper sell off towards 1.17 increasingly possible. EUR/USD trades around 1.1740 in risk off trading which is boosting demand for safe haven assets. This trend …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: 1.17 Comes Into Focus - October 28, 2020
- EUR/USD Forecast: Lockdowns, a reality check for bulls - October 28, 2020
- BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD falls as risk aversion favors haven dollar, yen - October 28, 2020