Although the general sentiment is against the euro my thinking remains that there are still no signs of a strong breakdown and although a break of 1.07 is just around the corner, levels near 1.0650 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: 1,07 level is ready to collapse? - September 7, 2023
- Ichimoku cloud analysis: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CHF - September 7, 2023
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Pair remains near YTD high, hovers below 147.50 - September 7, 2023