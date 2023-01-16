EUR/USD price has had a strong couple of months. The major hit a 20-year low in September 2022 when it traded in the low 0.95s. EUR/USD has hit a major resistance line in recent days, signaling a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD 2023 forecast, as per forex strategists - January 16, 2023
- Card Dollar Sell Rate 37.4848 UAH/USD, Buy Rate 36.5751 UAH/USD On Monday - January 16, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Bulls in pause amid a dull start to the week - January 16, 2023