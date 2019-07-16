EUR/USD: 21-day MA has emerged as strong hurdle ahead of the EC President vote and US data

EUR/USD bulls need a break above the 21-day MA. EUR may drop if EU lawmakers reject Germany’s Ursula von der Leyen. A below-forecast US retail sales data could bode well for EUR/USD. EUR/USD’s …
