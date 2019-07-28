The Euro-to-Dollar rate is trading at around 1.1124 at the start of the new trading week, after falling 0.85% in the week before. Studies of the charts suggest the exchange rate has resumed its …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD 5-Day Forecast: Resumption of Downtrend to Continue - July 28, 2019
- EUR: The Signaled September ECB Easing To Keep The Euro Under Pressure - July 27, 2019
- USD/CAD – Canadian Dollar Breaks Lower - July 27, 2019