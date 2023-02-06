AUDUSD rejected the 100 week & the 500 day moving averages at 7160/80 & collapsed through support at 7060/50 on Friday for a sell signal targeting 6990/80 & 6930/20. A low for the day exactly here in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: A break lower 1.0650 is a sell signal [Video] - February 6, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro could extend slide with a drop below 1.0760 - February 6, 2023
- EUR/USD could slip back to the 1.0700 region – UOB - February 6, 2023