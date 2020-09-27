EUR/USD is off the highs, back in the red below 1.1650, as the US dollar regains ground across the board. The greenback’s haven demand resurfaced amid mixed performance in the European indices. US …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: A bull failure between 1.1695/1.1750 would be an opportunity to sell [Video] - September 27, 2020
- Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Still Bearish But Bounce Due - September 27, 2020
- EUR/USD Weekly Price Forecast – Euro Gets Crushed - September 26, 2020