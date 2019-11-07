“EUR/USD remains firmly in the bottom half of the last 5 years’ range, but the trade-weighted euro is only about 1% lower than it was 5 years ago, when the ECB was ramping up its policies to weaken …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: A buy above 1.12, a sell on US-China failed trade talks – Societe Generale - November 6, 2019
- EUR/USD Rate Eyes September High as ECB Pushes for Fiscal Support - November 6, 2019
- GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, USD/CAD – Calm Waters on Wednesday - November 6, 2019