A decisive negative candle to kick off 2020 pulls the handbrake on the latest attempted EUR/USD rally. A close back below not only the $1.1200 breakout but also the $1.1180 old support too, now …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: a close back below 1.1180 suggests a reverse movement again [Video] - January 3, 2020
- EUR/USD Forecast: Finding Buyers - January 3, 2020
- EUR/USD Forecast: Clinging to critical support after major Mid-East escalation, ahead of data - January 3, 2020