A correction is a risk and at the very least, a period of EUR/USD consolidation is likely, while economic data aren’t that good, and the CFTC data suggests the speculative market is long Euros.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: A correction is a risk – SocGen - November 21, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro renews multi-month highs ahead of FOMC Minutes - November 21, 2023
- EUR/USD to break 1.0960/1.0965 resistance and test 1.10 on soft US Existing Home Sales data – ING - November 21, 2023