Well, the options market has been trying to send that message for a while now as we see 1-year risk reversals in EUR/USD continue to climb and even sitting in positive territory (calls > puts) at the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: A curious case of diverging view points - December 24, 2019
- US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD & More: Technical Outlook - December 24, 2019
- EUR/USD seen with potential to dip lower into the spring – Rabobank - December 24, 2019