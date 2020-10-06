EUR/USD: A decisive bullish candle comes with technical significance [Video]

EUR/USD has fallen off 1.18 after ECB President Lagarde said the recovery is incomplete and uncertain, opening the door to more monetary stimulus. Earlier, the safe-haven dollar dropped amid hopes for …
