However, economists at ING expect the pair to remain under pressure and believe that the shared currency could plummet to the 0.9600-0.9650 support zone. “The energy crisis is set to keep EUR/USD …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: A drop to the 0.9600-0.9650 supports cannot be excluded – ING - September 6, 2022
- EUR/USD to stay offered near parity into year-end – ING - September 6, 2022
- EUR/USD: Markets to punish any ECB hesitation with euro weakness – Commerzbank - September 6, 2022