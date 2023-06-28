The EUR remains well-supported on dips (minor support at 1.0940 intraday) and I remain constructive on the outlook on the basis of the EUR’s test/rejection of the 40-Day Moving Average support at …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: A move through 1.1010 should add to near-term momentum to retest 1.1090/00 – Scotiabank - June 28, 2023
- Painting by highest-rated Romanian painter Adrian Ghenie sells for EUR 1.5 mln in London - June 28, 2023
- EUR/USD: Longer-term uptrend likely, but flash CPI could trigger a pullback - June 28, 2023