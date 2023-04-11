EUR/USD rises steadily from Monday’s low to regain the 1.09 area. Economists at Scotiabank still expect the world’s most popular currency pair to push above the 1.10 handle. “Short-term trends look …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: A push to 1.10 remains the objective – Scotiabank - April 11, 2023
- EUR/USD: Sideways shuffle and subdued volatility until the May ECB and FOMC meetings – SocGen - April 11, 2023
- EUR/USD looks bid and regains the 1.0900 mark and above - April 11, 2023